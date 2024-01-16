Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Worm of the Dell

Item Details

9

10.32

3.44

Details

Holy arm of Ser Haumeric the Valiant.

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

The Most Important Changes Launching with Season of the Wish
Stardust
6 Big Things Changed with the Destiny 2 Season of the Drifter Patch
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Season of Opulence Patch Notes - Eververse Update, Power Surge Quest, Nerfs
Dillon Skiffington