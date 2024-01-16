Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Worm Fang Needle

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

19

17.73

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Sandworm Fang
3
Item Icon
Siltstone Whetstone
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
3
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

6 Big Things Changed with the Destiny 2 Season of the Drifter Patch
Dillon Skiffington
How to Get Endtide Aethersand: FFXIV Crafting & Fishing Guide
Nerium
FFXIV Full Guide to All 12 Routes of Aloalo Island Variant Dungeon
Mills Webster