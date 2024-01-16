Games
Worm Fang Needle
Weaver's Primary Tool - Item Level 32
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
19
Physical Damage
17.73
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
WVR - Lv. 32
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
51 gil
Bonuses
Control
+34
Craftsmanship
+60
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 22
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
32
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Sandworm Fang
3
Siltstone Whetstone
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
32
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
110
Max Quality
950
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
