FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Woolen Sarouel of Gathering
Legs - Item Level 40
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
61
Magic Defense
30
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 40
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
67 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+21
Perception
+11
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 30
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
40
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Woolen Yarn
4
Diremite Sinew
4
Aldgoat Leather
4
Undyed Woolen Cloth
4
Crystals
Wind Shard
4
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
40
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
138
Max Quality
1400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
