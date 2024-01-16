Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Wool Top
Cloth - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Raw, soft sheep wool combed, bound, and braided. Can be spun into yarn or pressed into felt.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
Best Ice Pals in Palworld - Ice Pal Tier List
Jezartroz
Stardew Valley Gifts Guide - Everyone's Favorite Gifts
Sam Desatoff
,
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Opens Up More Gender-Locked Equipment
Mike Williams