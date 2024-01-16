Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Woodland Warden's Breeches

Item Details

18

10

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Adds Woodland Warden’s Glamour Set, Discounts Fan Fest Shop Items
Michael Hassall
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.22 TFT Patch Notes – Set 2 Champions, Items, Classes
Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.23 TFT Patch Notes – The First Set 2 Balance Changes
Dillon Skiffington