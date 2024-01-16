Games
Wooden Table
Table - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Now there is one less tree in the woods, and one more table in your room.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
