Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wooden Footbridge

Item Details

Details

For those who find walking on the ground simply too pedestrian.

Attributes

Related Posts

Moonfire Faire 2022 Jumping Puzzle in FFXIV is Truly Menacing
Michael Higham
FFXIV is All About Fashion: How the Experts Gpose, Use Glamour, and Find Hidden Locations
Jenny Zheng
How to Desynth in FFXIV: When & What You Should Desynthesize
Nerium