Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wooden Cups

Item Details

Details

A half-dozen goblets for fancy parties. Cupbearer not included.

Attributes

Related Posts

Moonfire Faire 2022 Jumping Puzzle in FFXIV is Truly Menacing
Michael Higham
FFXIV is All About Fashion: How the Experts Gpose, Use Glamour, and Find Hidden Locations
Jenny Zheng
How to Desynth in FFXIV: When & What You Should Desynthesize
Nerium