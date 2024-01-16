Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wood Slice Loft

Item Details

Details

This whimsical loft was hewn from a centuries-old tree.

Attributes

Related Posts

Genshin Impact Itto Guide: Best Build & Team for Patch 2.3 (December 2021)
Marloes Valentina Stella
Core Keeper Backgrounds Guide - Best for Beginners
Dillon Skiffington
Fortnite 9.40 Patch Notes - Kevin's Floating Island, Ball Spawner, Tactical Shotgun
Dillon Skiffington