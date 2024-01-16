Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wood Slat Partition

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Useful for when one wishes to block something from view while still being able to see it.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Sandteak Lumber
7
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

