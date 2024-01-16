Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Wolf Zweihander
Dark Knight's Arm - Item Level 55
Item Details
HQ
52
Physical Damage
49.92
Auto-attack
2.88
Delay
Details
Classes
DRK - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
118 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+13
Vitality
+17
Skill Speed
+22
Determination
+16
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
55
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
