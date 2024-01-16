Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Wolf Tights

Item Details

HQ

104

59

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

The Battles and Celebration of FFXIV Player Peter 'Fearless' Nguyen
Kyle Campbell
How to Farm Wolf Marks in FFXIV
Mills Webster
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi