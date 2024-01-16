Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Wolf Staff
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 55
Item Details
HQ
52
Physical Damage
55.47
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
295 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+15
Critical Hit
+16
Intelligence
+13
Determination
+22
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
55
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
