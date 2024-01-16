Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Wolf Pup
Minion - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Idolizes one Gaius van Baelsar for obvious reasons. Use item to acquire the wolf pup minion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Guide: How To Get All The Garo Collaboration Gear, Mounts, and Titles
Mike Williams
All PvP Modes and Currencies in FFXIV
Mills Webster
FFXIV Crystalline Conflict PVP Guide — 14 Tips You Need to Know to Win
Michael Higham