FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Wolf Leg Guards
Feet - Item Level 55
Item Details
HQ
60
Magic Defense
60
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL ROG MNK NIN SAM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
162 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+8
Vitality
+10
Dexterity
+8
Skill Speed
+11
Direct Hit Rate
+13
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
55
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
