FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Wolf Claws
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 55
Item Details
HQ
52
Physical Damage
41.6
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
295 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+13
Vitality
+17
Determination
+16
Direct Hit Rate
+22
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
55
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
