Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Wizard Eggplant Seeds
Gardening - Item Level 27
Item Details
Details
Wizard eggplant seeds suitable for garden cultivation.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV Dirty Rotten Azulmagia Guide - Blue Mage Boss Fight Acts & Tips
Nerium
Fuck the Hogwarts Game, Spellbreak 1.0 Lets You Kill Wizards for Free
Ty Galiz-Rowe
Final Fantasy XIV Player Mods Emet-Selch Romance Into Stardew Valley
Natalie Flores