Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wivre Horn

Guide
Details

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

Oliv Yanak

When it comes to the mounts players can earn in Final Fantasy XIV, some are pretty simple to get... while some are absolute nightmares. Enter the Wivre, one of the toughest mounts to obtain in FFXIV.

Let's start with the easiest way to obtain a Wivre Horn; easiest, but probably least accessible. The mount isn't market prohibited, meaning you can purchase it on the market board, if you're rich. Despite being around since the release of Endwalker back in Dec. 2021, the Wivre Horn is still going for just over 50 million gil on North American Data Centers at the time of writing. And that's the lowest price available. So, if you've got that much gil on hand that you're willing to part with, you're in luck!

FFXIV-021223-Wivre-Mount.jpg

If, like most, you don't have that much disposable gil, you'll have to do it the hard way. The Wivre Horn can be purchased with 500 Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers from Edelina in Mor Dhona (X: 22.1, Y: 4.9). For the vouchers themselves, you can go to Gadfrid in Old Sharlayan (X: 12.8, Y: 10.5) or Sajareen in Radz-at-Han (X: 11.1, Y: 10.1). They'll cost you 100 Bicolor Gemstones each. That means, in total, you'll have to collect 50,000 Bicolor Gemstones to get the number of vouchers you need.

Bicolor Gemstones are earned by completing FATEs introduced with Shadowbringers and Endwalker. Completing regular FATEs in Shadowbringers areas will reward you with 12 Bicolor Gemstones each, while ones in Endwalker areas will earn you 14 each. If that sounds like it'll take you a very, very long time, that's because it will.

The Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers are available on the market board, too. But at just under 100,000 gil each at the time of writing, buying them that way won't save you much gil as opposed to just buying the mount. So, 3,572 FATEs or 50 million gil? The choice is yours.

About the Author

Oliv Yanak

Equal parts writer and gamer, Oliv's love for Final Fantasy started with the very first game. Since then, they've followed the series as an avid fan, eventually jumping into the world of Eorzea in 2021. They studied both creative writing and journalism in college, and they enjoy bringing those skills together with their interest in FFXIV.

Item Details

Details

When blown, this horn produces a deep, booming sound that summons forth your mighty wivre.

Attributes

Related Posts

The 10 Rarest Mounts In FFXIV And How To Obtain Them
Mike Williams
FFXIV Endwalker Shared FATEs Guide, How to Unlock Bicolor Gemstone Rewards
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Skysteel Tools +1 Guide - Oddly Specific Items List & Locations
Shikhu