When it comes to the mounts players can earn in Final Fantasy XIV, some are pretty simple to get... while some are absolute nightmares. Enter the Wivre, one of the toughest mounts to obtain in FFXIV.

Let's start with the easiest way to obtain a Wivre Horn; easiest, but probably least accessible. The mount isn't market prohibited, meaning you can purchase it on the market board, if you're rich. Despite being around since the release of Endwalker back in Dec. 2021, the Wivre Horn is still going for just over 50 million gil on North American Data Centers at the time of writing. And that's the lowest price available. So, if you've got that much gil on hand that you're willing to part with, you're in luck!

If, like most, you don't have that much disposable gil, you'll have to do it the hard way. The Wivre Horn can be purchased with 500 Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers from Edelina in Mor Dhona (X: 22.1, Y: 4.9). For the vouchers themselves, you can go to Gadfrid in Old Sharlayan (X: 12.8, Y: 10.5) or Sajareen in Radz-at-Han (X: 11.1, Y: 10.1). They'll cost you 100 Bicolor Gemstones each. That means, in total, you'll have to collect 50,000 Bicolor Gemstones to get the number of vouchers you need.

Bicolor Gemstones are earned by completing FATEs introduced with Shadowbringers and Endwalker. Completing regular FATEs in Shadowbringers areas will reward you with 12 Bicolor Gemstones each, while ones in Endwalker areas will earn you 14 each. If that sounds like it'll take you a very, very long time, that's because it will.

The Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers are available on the market board, too. But at just under 100,000 gil each at the time of writing, buying them that way won't save you much gil as opposed to just buying the mount. So, 3,572 FATEs or 50 million gil? The choice is yours.