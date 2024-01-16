Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Winsome Spring Dress

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A beautiful dress crafted with only the finest materials.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Spring Dress Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Endwalker: How to Unlock the New Female Viera Hairstyles
Mike Williams
FF14 Patch 5.1 Details — Epic of Alexander, Ishgardian Restoration, And The Best Emote Ever
Victoria Rose
FFXIV Patch 6.4 Special Site Is Live
Mike Williams