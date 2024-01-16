Games
Winsome Spring Dress
Other - Item Level 276
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A beautiful dress crafted with only the finest materials.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Spring Dress Materials
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
1
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
65
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
581
Max Quality
1732
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1020
Craftsmanship
1050
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
