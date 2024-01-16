Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Winged Gurnard

Item Details

Details

A flying fish found in the skies around the Blue Window. [Suitable for printing on large canvases.]

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Endsinger EX Guide: How to Exchange Totems and Get the Bluefeather Lynx Mount
Andrea Shearon
How to Get the Vinegaroon, and Forgiven Reticence Mounts in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
How to Unlock the Sylph Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams