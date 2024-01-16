Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Wine Rack
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Nice vintage you've got there. Be a shame if someone were to...quaff it.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
