Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wine Rack

Item Details

Details

Nice vintage you've got there. Be a shame if someone were to...quaff it.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Shadowbringers Shared FATEs Guide
Andrea Shearon
Final Fantasy XIV is Officially Has-Its-Own Wine Successful
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV's Heavensturn Event is Back With a Year of The Tiger Celebration
Andrea Shearon