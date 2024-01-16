Games
Windswept Gunblade
Gunbreaker's Arm - Item Level 615
Item Details
122
Physical Damage
113.87
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
GNB - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+321
Vitality
+342
Critical Hit
+275
Determination
+193
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
615
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
