FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Windfire Wheels of the Crimson Lotus
Dancer's Arm - Item Level 300
Item Details
82
Physical Damage
85.28
Auto-attack
3.12
Delay
Details
Classes
DNC - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1163 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+111
Dexterity
+112
Determination
+80
Direct Hit Rate
+114
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
300
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
