Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wind-up Tataru

Item Details

Details

Prepare to have your heart melt. Use item to acquire the wind-up Tataru minion.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Patch 6.2 Special Site is Live, Reveals Lahabrea as Hot
Michael Higham
Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
How to Get the Wind-up Golbez Minion in FFXIV
placeholder
Michael Hassall