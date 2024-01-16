Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wind-up Relm

Item Details

Details

Come on now, you stubborn old bag of bones! Use item to acquire the wind-up Relm minion.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Get the Wind-up Golbez Minion in FFXIV
placeholder
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Online Store Updates With Holiday Items and Heavensturn 2022 Gear
Mike Williams
10 Rarest Minions in FFXIV And How To Obtain Them
Mike Williams