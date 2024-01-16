Games
Wind-up Philos
Minion - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
By the by...you see it too, yes? Use item to acquire the wind-up philos minion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
