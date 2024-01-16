Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wind-up Philos

Item Details

Details

By the by...you see it too, yes? Use item to acquire the wind-up philos minion.

Attributes

Related Posts

10 Rarest Minions in FFXIV And How To Obtain Them
Mike Williams
Genshin Impact Sucrose April 2022 Guide: Build, Team, Talent Priority
Dillon Skiffington
Our Time With FFXIV Endwalker Told Many Stories Without a Single Line of Dialogue
Michael Higham