Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Wind-up Omega-F
Minion - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Combat role allocation test initiated. Analyzing... Use item to acquire the wind-up Omega-F minion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
How to Get the Wind-up Arkasodara Minion: FFXIV Tribal Quest Guide
Michael Higham
FFXIV Hildibrand Quest Guide, Locations and Unlock for Patch 6.55
Michael Higham
,
Mills Webster
How to Get the Wind-up Golbez Minion in FFXIV
Michael Hassall