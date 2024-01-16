Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Wind-up Matanga
Minion - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
This is not Matanga. Matanga is graceful. Use item to acquire the wind-up Matanga minion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
How to Get the Wind-up Golbez Minion in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Online Store Updates With Holiday Items and Heavensturn 2022 Gear
Mike Williams
10 Rarest Minions in FFXIV And How To Obtain Them
Mike Williams