Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Wind-up Kefka
Minion - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Just can't believe it? Believe it! Use item to acquire the wind-up Kefka minion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
As an Exceptionally Disastrous FFXIV Player, I Have Raid Newcomer Advice
Andrea Shearon
Honkai: Star Rail Characters Guide - Heroes List, Elements, Voice Actors
Dillon Skiffington
How to Get the Wind-up Golbez Minion in FFXIV
Michael Hassall