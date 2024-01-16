Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wind-up Goblin

Item Details

Details

Even this automaton's gobbiebag is bigger than yours. Use item to acquire the wind-up goblin minion.

Attributes

