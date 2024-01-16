Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wind-up Firion

Item Details

Details

Free is a very good price. Use item to acquire the wind-up Firion minion.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV PVP Jobs Tier List — The Best DPS, Healers, and Tanks for Crystalline Conflict
Michael Higham
Destiny 2 Heritage Guide - Heritage God Roll & How to Get It
Collin MacGregor
PVP, Crucible, weapons, Destiny 2
The Best Crucible PVP Weapons in Destiny 2 (October 2023 Meta Tier List)
Dillon Skiffington,Whitney Meers