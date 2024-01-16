Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wind-up Dullahan

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Warning: may contain sharp parts. Use item to acquire the wind-up dullahan minion.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Darksteel Nugget
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
99
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

