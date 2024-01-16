Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wind-up Ananta

Item Details

Details

Why did it have to be a snake? Use item to acquire the wind-up Ananta minion.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Unlock the Ananta Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams
FFXIV Beast Tribes Guide - Mounts, Quests, Reset Time, Ranks
Dillon Skiffington
How to Unlock the Kojin Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams