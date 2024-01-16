Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wind Materia V

Item Details

Details

A crystal that was once believed to be capable of enhancing a piece of equipment's wind resistance.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium
FFXIV Wind Crystal Farming - The Best Way to Farm Wind Crystals
Nerium
FFXIV Island Hemp Guide: How to Find Agave Plants on Your Island Sanctuary
Nerium