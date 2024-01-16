Games
Wind Chime Stand
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Nothing says “summer” like the dissonant tinkling of half a dozen wind chimes at once.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
