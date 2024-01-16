Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Willow Plank

Item Details

HQ

Details

A thin evenly cut plank of willow lumber.

Attributes

Related Posts

7 Games Like Phasmophobia to Scratch Your Cooperative Horror Itch
Andrea Shearon
Halo Infinite Heroes of Reach Guide - All Season 1 Battle Pass Rewards
Dillon Skiffington
Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 Villager Tier List - New Best Villagers
Dillon Skiffington