FFXIV Items
Item DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Will of the Vortex

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

56

52.27

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Terminus Putty
1
Item Icon
Vortex Feather
1
Item Icon
Enchanted Gold Ink
1
Item Icon
Demimateria of the Vortex
1
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

