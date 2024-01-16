Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Wild Red Betta

Item Details

Details

A distinctly colored betta native to Longmirror Lake. [Suitable for printing on small canvases.]

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Appreciating All the Little Details of Nessus in Destiny 2
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV PVP Jobs Tier List — The Best DPS, Healers, and Tanks for Crystalline Conflict
Michael Higham
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium