Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Wild Onion Set
Gardening - Item Level 12
Item Details
Details
A wild onion set suitable for garden cultivation.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
The Must-Play FFXIV Content You Should Finish Before (or After) Endwalker
Michael Higham
Stardew Valley Gifts Guide - Everyone's Favorite Gifts
Sam Desatoff
,
Dillon Skiffington