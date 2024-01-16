Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wild Onion Set

Item Details

Details

A wild onion set suitable for garden cultivation.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
The Must-Play FFXIV Content You Should Finish Before (or After) Endwalker
Michael Higham
Stardew Valley Gifts Guide - Everyone's Favorite Gifts
Sam Desatoff,Dillon Skiffington