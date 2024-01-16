Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
White Quartz
Stone - Item Level 9
Item Details
HQ
Details
Several small pieces of milky white unpolished quartz.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium
FFXIV Island Stone Guide: Where to Gather Stone on Your Island Sanctuary
Nerium
10 Rarest Minions in FFXIV And How To Obtain Them
Mike Williams