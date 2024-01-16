Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

White Peach

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A plump white peach highly sought after for its sweet aroma and rich flavor.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

What to Buy with Purple Crafters' Scrips in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
The 2022 Met Gala: She's Cool, What Video Game Is She From?
Lotus
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Villager Gift Guide - Best Gifts for Each Villager
Dillon Skiffington