Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

White Partition

Item Details

Details

A simple white wall to provide the purest form of privacy.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Endwalker Splendorous Tools Steps and Quests
Paulo Kawanishi
All New Items Added in FFXIV Patch 6.25 - Manderville Weapons, Noir Outfit, & More
Dillon Skiffington
Quality-of-Life Changes We'd Like to See in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail
Mills Webster