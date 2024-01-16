Games
White Partition
Furnishing - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A simple white wall to provide the purest form of privacy.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
