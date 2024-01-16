Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
White Mor Dhonan Slag
Stone - Item Level 2
Item Details
HQ
Details
A whitish volcanic rock prevalent near Silvertear Falls.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
How To Get All of the Lanner Mounts in FFXIV
Oliv Yanak
How to Farm White Crafters’ Scrips in FFXIV: Best Farming Method
Mike Williams
FFXIV Relic Zodiac Weapon Guide: How to Start Your ARR Quest
Mike Williams