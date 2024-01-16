Games
White Lace Parasol
Miscellany - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A frill-rimmed umbrella perfect for any weather except rain. Use to unlock a white lace parasol.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1000 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
