Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

White Carnation Earring

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Bear Fat
6
Item Icon
White Carnations
6
Item Icon
Highland Spring Water
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
6
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Fortnite Patch 10.0 Patch Notes - BRUTE, Missions, Rift Zones
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Live Letter Summary, Patch 6.2 (Part 2) Breakdown
Michael Higham
Dragoon Job Guide for FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster