FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

White Byregotia Choker

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Bear Fat
6
Item Icon
White Byregotia
6
Item Icon
Highland Spring Water
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
6
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

