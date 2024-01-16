Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

White Abalathian Slag

Item Details

HQ

Details

A whitish volcanic rock prevalent in Coerthas.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Unlock the Vanu Vanu Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Quests & Vendor Items
placeholder
Nerium,Ian Taylor
All FFXIV Tribal Mounts and How to Get Them
Emily Berry
FFXIV White Mage Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi