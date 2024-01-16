Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Whispering Ash Wand
One–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 26
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
30
Physical Damage
24
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 26
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
21 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+4
Piety
+5
Vitality
+4
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 16
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
26
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Ash Wand
2
Scalekin Blood
2
Growth Formula Beta
2
Crystals
Water Shard
2
Lightning Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
27
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
136
Max Quality
540
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
