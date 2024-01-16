Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wet Bombard Ash

Item Details

Details

Grey ash produced by the internal combustions of a Bombard.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Get Endtide Aethersand: FFXIV Crafting & Fishing Guide
Nerium
FFXIV Alchemist Unlock Guide: Quest Locations & Coordinates
Nerium
Sastasha FFXIV Dungeon Guide: Walkthrough and Gear
Mike Williams