FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Welkin Half Sleeves
Hands - Item Level 210
Item Details
172
Magic Defense
98
Defense
Details
Classes
AST - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
618 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+48
Piety
+51
Vitality
+42
Spell Speed
+36
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
210
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
